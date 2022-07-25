WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made after a shooting in West Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

Police arrested 34-year-old Samuel Omar Gonzalez.

The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court, Saturday.

When officials arrived on the scene, police found 27-year-old Armando Alvarez “lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.”

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gonzalez got into a verbal argument with Alvarez, according to police, which resulted in Gonzalez slapping Alvarez.

Gonzalez later went back to the efficiency where Alvarez and his girlfriend lived and shot him before fleeing the scene in his car.

Police said they located Gonzalez in his vehicle near 93rd Avenue and 25th Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Gonzalez is being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

