WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood that left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a shooting near Southwest 18th Street and 125th Court, just before 10 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the subject was visiting the victim’s landlord, who resides at the location. They got involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The subject then took out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene.

Neighbors were left stunned by the violence.

“I’ve never seen anything like this going on in this community,” said an area resident. “You know, it’s small, and it’s usually pretty calm and quiet around here, so definitely first time, shocker.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.