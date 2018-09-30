Man arrested after fatally shooting small dog with pellet rifle

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small dog has died after a South Florida man reportedly shot it in the face with a pellet rifle in Davie.

Davie Police said 19-year-old Johansen Concepcion de la Ros opened fire on the small dog, Saturday, along Southwest 30th Street and 73rd Way.

Officials said the little dog was being walked by its owners when the 19-year-old shot at it from a second floor balcony.

Concepcion de la Ros is now facing charges for animal cruelty.

