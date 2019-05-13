Man arrested after 28 animals found in UHaul truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after dozens of animals were found in inhumane conditions inside of a UHaul truck in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police took 47-year-old Marlon Flores into custody on Saturday after four dogs and 24 cats were found caged inside the truck.

Officers originally responded to a call about dogs being locked inside of the UHaul located on the 6000 block of Tyler Street when they ended up finding the 28 animals covered in urine and feces.

The cats and dogs were also left without food or water.

Flores faces 87 animal cruelty related charges.

He appeared in bond court Monday morning and was given a $32,625 bond.

Animal control has since responded and recovered the animals.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.