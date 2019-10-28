Man airlifted following crash along southbound I-75 lanes in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been airlifted to the hospital following a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Weston.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Royal Palm Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m., Monday.

Paramedics airlifted the male biker to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where first responders could be seen blocking all of the interstate’s lanes.

Aerial footage also captured the heavy delays caused by the crash.

First responders briefly shut down all southbound lanes so the helicopter could land, but the lanes have since reopened.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.