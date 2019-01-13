MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in broad daylight in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center by air rescue in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.