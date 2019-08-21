Man airlifted after car rolls over into Miami Gardens house

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An air rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to the hospital after a rollover crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along the 900 block of Northwest 179th Street, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, a caller told them that a car had rolled over, hit a house and caught fire.

An air rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene and landed at a nearby field.

The helicopter then took off and flew the injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News has learned that a white Kia SUV was traveling along Ninth Avenue when it barreled down a stop sign, hit the homeowner’s parked Honda Accord sedan and crashed into the home’s front door.

Rogers Harrell Jr. said his 66-year-old father was sitting near the front of the home just before the crash happened.

“Well, my dad, he was sitting in the living room three minutes before it happened,” he said. “He got up to go to the kitchen, and he said the next thing he heard was a loud boom. He looked outside, and that’s what he saw.”

7SkyforceHD captured a white Kia SUV upside down resting against the front door of the home.

“He said the guy that was in the car, they thought he was dead at first, but he said that he started banging on the window, so my dad is a little shooken up, but it’s not surprising that this happened,” Harrell Jr. said. “It’s like the third accident to happen on this block.”

Aerial footage showed tire marks imprinted on the home’s front yard.

7News cameras captured the homeowner’s damaged front door and a parked Honda Accord sedan.

A street sign could also be seen laying on the street.

It remains unknown what injuries were suffered in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

