Man accused of robbing Hialeah barber shop at gunpoint appears before a judge

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing a Hialeah barber shop at gunpoint faced a judge on Thursday morning.

According to the arrest form, 20-year-old Rafael Hechevarria-Sanchez entered the House of Fades, located at 8275 W. 12 Ave., just before 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Hechevarria-Sanchez allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded wallets and cellphones from the barber shop employees and patrons.

He then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police established a perimeter but were unable to locate the suspect.

Shortly after, an iPhone taken from one of the victims was tracked to an apartment complex a few blocks away from the barber shop.

Authorities responded to the building and found the bike Hechevarria-Sanchez allegedly fled the scene on. He was then found by police near a staircase with the stolen items from the barber shop.

Hechevarria-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Hialeah Police Department for a formal interview.

According to the arrest form, upon being booked into jail, detectives discovered Hechevarria-Sanchez gave authorities a false date of birth.

He has since been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and giving a false identification after arrest.

Hechevarria-Sanchez faced a judge on Thursday and was ordered to be held on a $26,000 bond.

If posted, he has also been ordered to house arrest with a GPS monitor.

