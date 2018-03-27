Man accused of killing wife in Fort Lauderdale home sentenced to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man convicted of killing his wife inside a home just feet away from their children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Forty-three-year-old Cid Torrez was convicted of killing his wife Vilet Torrez in 2012. His attorney told 7News that his client was delusional and paranoid, and hoped to received a lesser sentence. However, the judge decided to sentence him to life in prison, Tuesday.

Judge Lisa Porter spoke directly to Torrez. “Based on the nature of your offense, the victim’s father testified earlier, condemned three children to a life of orphanhood, you do deserve this sentence,” she said.

The 38-year-old victim went missing in March 2012 and police still have not located her body.

Their daughter, also named Vilet Torrez, said she heard the couple fighting prior to her mother’s disappearance.

She addressed her father in October 2017 during his original sentencing. “You make me sick,” Vilet said. “How dare you have the nerve to do this to me, to your sons, to your family, to my mom’s family, to everyone.”

He begged for mercy during that sentencing, and according to his attorney, the defendant became paranoid and delusional.

At one point during the sentencing, he addressed the president.

“Commander in Chief, the witch hunt ends here,” Torrez said on the stand. “My name is Cid Torrez.”

Psychologist Dr. Michael Brannon addressed the bizarre outburst. “A delusional belief system that included paranoia, religious preoccupation, desires to contact President Trump, the commander-in-chief with very important information he had to let him know or be aware of,” Brannon said.

According to prosecutors, Torrez tried to get a lesser sentence because of his condition.

“All of a sudden, he’s manipulating the system because now all of a sudden he has a mental health disorder,” said assistant state attorney Heather Henricksen, “which allows his attorney to file a motion for downward departure.”

“This manipulative man needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said assistant state attorney Lanie Bandell.

The judge agreed with their statements.

“We’re extremely disappointed with the sentence, however this is not the end of the road for Mr. Torrez,” said defense attorney Richard Della Ferra.

Torrez’s family believes he is innocent.

“They never found a body and he didn’t confess,” said the defendant’s cousin Ruth Alonso, through a translator.

Torrez has appealed his conviction and his sentences.

