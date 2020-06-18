Make-A-Wish holds parade with dinosaurs for Davie boy fighting leukemia

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A charitable organization hosted a parade with dinosaurs for a Davie boy fighting leukemia whose dream is to visit the set of “Jurassic World: Dominion” but cannot due to COVID-19.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered with Ultimate Software, local first responders and the Florida Panthers on Thursday to hold the parade near the family home of 6-year-old Maverick Bouchard Miranda.

“We’re hoping to give him the impetus to continue to live his dream and to continue to wish,” Make-A-Wish Southern Florida spokesperson Richard Kelly said. “He’s just going to love today and what today represents, and that’s a community of people that are coming together to give a child that they don’t know some joy, some hope and something to look forward to in the future.”

Maverick was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and was supposed to visit the set of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but the visit was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maverick loves dinosaurs, and ‘Jurassic World 3’ is his passion,” Kelly said. “He’s going to live out his dream when it is safe to do so. He’s going to live out his dream.”

Stefany Bouchard, Maverick’s mother, said through it all, her son has had a positive outlook and knows what Thursday means to him and her family.

“It’s kind of Make-A-Wish’s way to remind Maverick that they’re still thinking about him through all of this,” she said through tears. “It’s just overwhelming. I’m sorry. It’s just I really did not expect all of this for my little man over here.”

Organizers said Maverick’s original wish will be granted, and they plan on having him on the movie’s set as soon as filming safely resumes.

