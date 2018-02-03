SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - It all starts with one wish — and 1,100 people who want to be a part of an incredible experience, all for a worthy cause.

Participants laced up their sneakers and took to the track to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Sunrise, Saturday morning.

Families, volunteers, donors and friends took part in the Walk for Wishes fundraiser at Markham Park.

7’s own Alex de Armas was proud to be there as the event’s host.

Walk For Wishes Broward 💙 What a success! So far $220k has been raised… that’s 44 wishes!! Wow! $15k more than last year’s walk. Thank you #SoFlo! #mycommunity @makeawishsfla pic.twitter.com/cu54U0PHJ6 — Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) February 3, 2018

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., was also on hand to show her support.

The South Florida congresswoman expressed her excitement to play a part in making Make-A-Wish’s immersive events a reality.

“So that they can take their mind off of what they’ve been going through and make their day,” she said. “I know it often makes their year and the rest of their lives, so I’m very proud of our community here in South Florida.”

The goal is to raise money to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

“We just go out there and we try to raise money and grant wishes every day that we can, reach every eligible child,” said Norman Wedderburn, CEO of Make-A-Wish South Florida. “That’s our goal, to reach every single eligible child, so that no child who is entitled and deserving a wish goes without it.”

Some of those brave children and there parents attended the memorable event.

It’s amazing to see so many helping people, and help people for a great cause,” said former Make-A-Wish child Emily Daycock.

Her father, Kevin Daycock, echoed his daughter’s praise for the organization. “When she became a wish child, we didn’t really know a lot about Make-A-Wish,” he said, “but the word is out, and people are so supportive.”

Organizers said this year’s event exceeded expectations. At the end of the day, about $230,000 were raised, $15,000 more than last year.

Those who have made a wish and had it granted said it’s something they’ll never forget.

“It will always be in my heart,” said Emily.

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it costs about $5,000 to grant the average wish.

If you missed the Broward fundraiser, a Miami-Dade Walk for Wishes is scheduled to take place at Zoo Miami on April 14.

