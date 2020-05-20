Major municipalities in Miami-Dade join the reopening phase Wednesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of business owners in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are reopening their doors to customers on Wednesday.

Retailers, barbershops, and nail and hair salons are scheduled to reopen with restrictions.

“We are today, entering into phase one,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez during a video conference with other mayors. “What we understand is that we’re interconnected, and so we want to do things at the same time to relieve the pressure from any one individual city.”

In Miami Gardens, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons are still prohibited from operating, but retail stores are reopening.