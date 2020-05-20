Major municipalities in Miami-Dade join the reopening phase Wednesday

Related
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of business owners in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are reopening their doors to customers on Wednesday.
Retailers, barbershops, and nail and hair salons are scheduled to reopen with restrictions.
“We are today, entering into phase one,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez during a video conference with other mayors. “What we understand is that we’re interconnected, and so we want to do things at the same time to relieve the pressure from any one individual city.”
In Miami Gardens, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons are still prohibited from operating, but retail stores are reopening.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said reopening businesses two days after several other municipalities in Miami-Dade County was the right move.
“We don’t want to rush into an opening because, frankly, while people are excited and a little antsy, we want to make sure that we don’t get too crowded too soon and do something we regret,” he said.
This first phase of reopening in these cities will include most businesses, but restaurant dining rooms in Miami and Miami Beach are not scheduled to reopen until May 27.
A handful of stores opened on Lincoln Road but large retail stores like Nike and Apple remain closed.
“It feels very stuttered right now, but I think overall that’s good because we see how Miami Beach can be overrun because of people wanting to get out of their house from the mainland,” said Miami Beach resident Tim Charron.
Suarez said that as all of these businesses begin to reopen, there will be an effort to enforce social distancing rules.
“If we see widespread abuse and neglect, then we can shut a business down if we have to,” Suarez said.
Other city leaders agreed.
“If we see a return of dangerous and perilous situations, we will have to do something to stop it because we obviously cannot let it continue,” said Gelber.
Businesses in Miami are able to reopen at 50% or less of their total allowed occupancy. Customers waiting for service are to wait outside of the business, everyone must wear a face mask and social distancing guidelines must be practiced.
Thanh Huynh, co-owner of a Venetian Nail Spa in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, said he has mixed feelings about opening up to customers on Wednesday.
“The first day you are nervous, a little scared, but we are excited, and I feel comfortable with it anyway,” Huynh said.
7News cameras captured several clients making their way inside the nail spa.
Huynh said they have brought in more hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves to prepare for the phase one reopening.
One barber at Headz Up Barbershop, who goes by the name Juice, said he wished leaders would have reopened the businesses like Broward County.
“The way they did it in Broward was good,” he said. “Everybody across the board said, ‘All right listen, we’re opening Broward, and everybody is on the same page for the same day.’ I wish they would have done that for Dade County, you know?”
Several parks reopened on Wednesday as well.
7News cameras captured a City of Miami Police officer patroling Moore Park as several parkgoers worked out.
“I feel good. I grew up on this park,” said one visitor.
