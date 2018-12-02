Machete-wielding man shot dead outside Coral Springs bar

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a sports bar in Coral Springs after a man threatened people with a machete, killing the attacker.

Witnesses said the shooting took place outside of Premier Billiards & Sports Club, located near Wiles Road and University Drive, early Sunday morning.

“There was a guy who came in with a machete, like starting to threatening someone,” said witness Thiago DeBortolli.

Eyewitnesses and an employee said the subject was behaving erratically inside the bar, which is located next to a pediatrician’s office. He was then asked to leave.

Witnesses said the man went outside, grabbed the machete from his car and started chasing someone around in the parking lot while wielding the broad blade.

It was then that, witnesses said, another patron, pulled out a gun.

“All of a sudden, I hear four gunshots,” said DeBortolli.

Witnesses said the gunman then put his weapon on the ground and calmly waited for police.

“I hear cruisers, police all over the street here,” said DeBortolli.

Area residents were troubled by the violent chain of events.

“Shocked, like, it baffles me that this actually can happen here,” said Coral Springs resident Angel Jean, “because I’ve lived here for roughly two years now, and I’ve never had anything with guns, violence, nothing.”

“In Coral Springs, I was like, you never hear gunshots in Coral Springs,” said DeBortolli.

No arrests have been made. The man who discharged his firearm was able to leave freely.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they are are treating this as self-defense, but that could always change.

Coral Springs Police are expected to give an update on their investigation Monday morning.

