M-DFR Chief Downey retires after 37 years of service

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Dave Downey was honored at the department’s Doral headquarters ahead of his retirement.

He delivered his final message to his peers, Friday.

Downey’s career in South Florida has spanned 37 years. Thirty-one of those years were with Miami-Dade County.

“It’s an emotional day. It’s been my entire adult life I’ve served in the fire service, and I’m kind of wrapping things up,” Downey said. “I know I’m not leaving it totally, but leaving this position and closing this chapter in my life has been very hard.”

Downey has served as fire chief the last six years.

