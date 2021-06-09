MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will provide free meals to students over the summer break.

Free meals will be available to students 18 and younger who walk into a campus to pick up a grab-and-go breakfast or lunch.

Free breakfast and lunch meals will also be provided to students attending summer school and district-affiliated camps and programs in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. These meals will be available to students from June 14 through Aug. 13.

Curbside meal distributions will continue at 50 school campuses across the district. These meals are available to students who are not attending summer school, camp or receiving meals as a daily walk-in.

Curbside pick-up will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will run from June 15 through Aug. 12.

