M-DCPS Superintendent meets with slain high school senior’s parents

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools met with the parents of a high school senior who was shot and killed while trying to sell shoes with her boyfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with Andrea Camps’ parents on Thursday and praised the student, who was the captain of Terra Environmental Research Institute’s competitive dance team.

“This was a school leader, revered, loved by her principal, her teachers, her colleagues,” Carvalho said. “She was an athlete. She was a dancer. Her parents described her to me as Ms. Dimples, a smile that would light up the entire room.”

Camps and her boyfriend Sergio Berben were found with gunshot wounds off Southwest 112th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, Tuesday.

Both of them were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but Camps would not survive her injuries.

Berben is said to be recovering at home after he was grazed by a bullet.

