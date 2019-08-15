M-DCPS partners with South Florida non-profit to expand music programs

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida non-profit has teamed up with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to expand music education on hundreds of campuses across the county.

Rock ‘n’ roll Hall-of Famer and Miami native Sam Moore was on hand to announce the three-year partnership between Little Kids Rock and M-DCPS, called Modern Band Miami.

Moore said, “I left here and became successful from here, so why not come back and try to get involved?”

The partnership will more than double the size of the district’s modern band programs and add more than 1,000 new musical instruments and other resources.

