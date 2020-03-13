M-DCPS closes Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center after town employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - School officials have closed Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center until further notice after, they said, an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus interacted with several students.

A town employee was said to have shown symptoms for the virus and was tested. Results showed on Thursday that the woman tested positive for COVID-19.

Early Friday morning, school officials announced the closing of the youth center that was frequented by the employee.

Bio-hazard specialists were seen cleaning glass doors, wiping down sectionals and making every inch of the community center was clean after the employee was sent for testing.

The cleaning crew said the job was thorough and took several hours.

The city issued a notice that read in part: “Our employee remains in isolation and under medical care. Our prayers are with her for a speedy recovery.”

This announcement comes after a second case was announced in Miami-Dade County, Friday.

The second patient is a 42-year-old man. Health officials said his case is travel related.

The district said they had prepared for the possibility of school closures. They went further and stated that the family of the students at the youth center will be contacted to begin distance learning.

M-DCPS has established several hotlines and a website during this pandemic:

Hotline for Learning and Remote Learning:

305-995-HELP

Mental Health Hotline:

305-995-7100

Hotline for Covid Rumor Control:

305-995-3000

COVID19.Dadeschools.Net

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.