Broward, Miami-Dade county school districts address coronavirus protection within schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following back to back news conference, both Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools have announced no changes to regular school schedules, barring some after school and off-site activities during the next few days.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus for any students or school staff in either of the public schools systems at this time. One Broward student was out of school for several days but tested negative for the coronavirus.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie first announced Thursday that Broward County schools are not scheduled to close over the coronavirus.

Runcie held a press conference regarding the steps they plan to take to protect students and teachers from the coronavirus for the remainder of the school year.

Runcie said that any staff member who comes to school with flu-like symptoms must go home, while students who show up with similar symptoms will be isolated.

All in-state travel, including academic, athletic and extracurricular trips, will be suspended starting Monday. Also, all out of state travel has been suspended.

All athletic and extracurricular activities will be suspended until further notice, effective Monday.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a press conference regarding the status of school district activities affected by the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, all out-of-county travel sponsored by the school district are cancelled.

Athletic, academic and extracurricular activities will not be cancelled, however.

In-state travel will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

They did, however, cancel all off-site internships in the county.

M-DCPS has established several hotlines and a website during this pandemic:

Hotline for Learning and Remote Learning:

305-995-HELP

Mental Health Hotline:

305-995-7100

Hotline for Covid Rumor Control:

305-995-3000

COVID19.Dadeschools.Net

The school system is also providing free coverage and co-pay for COVID-19 for all employees.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.