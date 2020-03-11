Bay Harbor Islands town employee self-quarantines in Broward after possible exposure to coronavirus

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bay Harbor Islands town employee is under self-quarantine after being possibly exposed to the coronavirus, Wednesday.

According to a letter from a member of the town council, the employee, who resides in Broward County, received medical attention and was told to go home and self-isolate while awaiting further instructions from the Florida Department of Health.

No positive test for the coronavirus has been confirmed. However, the town’s community center has been closed for a deep cleaning.

