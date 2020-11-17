M-DCPS board member OK after collapsing during ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the Miami-Dade County Public School Board was taken to the hospital after he collapsed during his swearing-in ceremony.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the M-DCPS building, located in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 15th Street, at around 10:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Board members had gathered for the installation ceremony for those who were re-elected. Vice-Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III was walking to the microphone to address the audience when he suddenly collapsed.

Gallon had complained about his voice becoming hoarse just moments before he passed out.

Video of the event showed several members and guests, including M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, rushing to try and help him before paramedics arrived as he lay on the floor of the auditorium.

Gallon was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

Carvalho restarted the meeting by sharing an update that Gallon is alert and aware.

Gallon told Carvalho he wishes he could still be there at the ceremony to welcome his new and current colleagues.

Monday night, he was said to be doing well and resting comfortably.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.