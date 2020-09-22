M-DCPS Board meets to discuss possible reopening date

MIAMI (WSVN) - As coronavirus numbers continue to trend downward in South Florida, schools are moving forward with their plans to welcome students back into the classroom.

Miami-Dade County Public School officials held a board meeting on Tuesday to introduce the details of their plans.

Part of the plan that Superintended Alberto Carvalho introduced was to have schools reopen in the last week of September.

The administration listened to more than 18 hours of recorded testimony that raise a lot of concerns regarding reopening schools.

Some of these concerns were expressed by school board members themselves.

Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon motioned that they push back the staggered start date to in-person learning for an additional week on Oct. 5.

Gallon along with other school board members think reopening in one week is too soon. They said they believe more work needs to be done.

“I still find it unacceptable. Something this serious, we [need] to get the information,” said Gallon. “We don’t have that opportunity to deliberate over, and I know they work hard throughout the weeks, throughout the weekend, but that continues to be a problem for me, and I want to say it again, I’m not going to rush my comment. This is not the first time that I’ve said that.”

The board is currently discussing the intended start date which they will then have to vote on.

Despite having presented a plan for reopening on Monday, school board members are focusing their frustrations on the superintendent to ensure the schools are prepared to welcome students.

