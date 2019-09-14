Luxury car dealership hosts donation drive at Shops at Pembroke Gardens

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Car enthusiasts converged at a Pembroke Pines mall for some hurricane help and to take a closer look at some hot wheels.

Lamborghini and Bugatti Broward hosted their Supercar Saturday event at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens, but this time, event holders teamed up with Global Empowerment Mission to ask for South Florida’s support in donating supplies for Bahamas disaster relief.

“We were looking for a way to help give back. We have a great forum here. We have a ton of people coming that could really help out,” said Larry Zinn, general manager of Lamborghini and Bugatti Broward. “We were able to connect with Global Empowerment. We believe that they’re going to be able to help us the supplies in the people’s hands who need it as quickly as possible, and it’s a great opportunity for us to really be able to help.”

The car show takes place on the second Saturday of every month. The free event is open to the public and features luxury sport cars.

