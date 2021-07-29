FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines are forming at COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida as cases continue to climb.

The wait time at a site in Fort Lauderdale was two to three hours on Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the testing site where a long line of vehicles could be seen waiting, a sight that hasn’t been seen in months.

Health experts are saying the rise in cases is due to the unvaccinated population passing the virus around and spreading it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida reported 15,000 new cases of COVID-19, which has not been seen since the winter surge.

The CDC reported coronavirus-related deaths to be increasing slightly, which is similar to the data that was released during the summer and winter surges of the pandemic in 2020.

The cases typically increased for two weeks to a month before a spike in deaths was reported.

Doctors across South Florida are concerned this is the same pattern that will repeat soon.

“Unfortunately, I think the progression of this disease and the progression will increase our mortality,” said Dr. Sergio Segarra, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Hospital. “We’re seeing a lot more mortality in younger, very productive otherwise healthy people in our society.”

Health experts are warning the Delta variant is not the same as the original strain of COVID-19, meaning it has to be treated differently.

The variant can also impact some people who are vaccinated.

