Lockdown lifted at North Broward Preparatory School after police respond to report of gunfire

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police conducted a search of a Broward preparatory school Thursday morning after a teacher said she heard a gunshot.

According to Coconut Creek Police, a teacher sent a text message to somebody off-campus saying she heard a shot fired at North Broward Preparatory School, located at 7600 Lyons Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, police went room to room conducting a search and placed the school on lockdown.

Police have since lifted the lockdown and classified this as a false alarm.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.