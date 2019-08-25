Local special task force preparing for possible deployment to Caribbean ahead of Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Florida Task Force 2 in Miami are preparing for a possible deployment to the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

7News cameras captured firefighters putting together rescue pallets at the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue warehouse along Northwest Seventh Street, Sunday night.

“We want to make sure that locals there get the most immediate assistance possible,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Dean, “so that if there’s any life-threatening situations, they can be treated and cared for accordingly.”

Miami Fire Rescue is sponsoring the deployment.

“We got alerted [Sunday] night from [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to potentially deploy [Monday] to either Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico,” said Dean.

The preparations are taking place hours after task force members were informed to remain on standby to fly out at a moment’s notice.

“We’re prepared for anything. Just like the fire department, we always respond to whatever the call might be,” said Dean, “so we’re ready for whatever might come our way.”

Monday afternoon, task force members continued to wait for deployment orders.

“We have our communications so that we have the ability to communicate. We have our rescue equipment in case we come across a building collapse or something of that magnitude,” said Dean, “and then the swift water [boats] in case we come across any moving or active water, where we have to save somebody’s life and rescue them out of that, we can.”

As Dorian continues to churn and make its way west with the possibility of intensifying, long lines began to form across Puerto Rico as residents purchased supplies.

7News cameras captured dozens of shoppers picking up bottled water and other supplies inside the Costco in Carolina, Monday afternoon.

Monday evening, Florida Task Force 1, comprised of first responders from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, will be flying out to Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, members of Florida Task Force 2 said they are ready to help residents in the Caribbean.

“We’ll be there before the storm hits, ride out the storm,” said Dean. “As soon as it’s clear enough or safe enough for us to go to work, we will … We just want to help. We want to make sure that they get what they need and that everybody is safe.”

