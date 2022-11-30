SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local nonprofit ensured mothers and newborns’ families had what they needed this holiday season.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, along with the Ed Morse Automotive Group, hosted a diaper and car seat drive in Sunrise, Tuesday.

The nonprofit collected donations of diapers, car seats and other basic needs for families who cannot afford the much-needed items for their newborns.

“We are able to provide services for over 3,000 families each year because of the generosity of this amazing community,” said Linda Cichon, Executive Director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies. “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies distributes on average 60,000 – 80,000 diapers per year in Broward County. This drive is going to support so many families, giving them one less thing to worry about when they adjust to life with their new baby.”

Along with the donations collected, the organization is also collecting cash donations through its website. All cash donations go towards its Emergency Basic Needs Assistance Program.

“We are honored to partner with Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies on Giving Tuesday for this incredibly important cause,” said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. “Our employees at Ed Morse Sawgrass Buick GMC are extremely excited to not only participate in this car seat and diaper drive, but making the community aware of this crucial need to keep our local children safe and properly cared for.”

According to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, over 60% of mothers and families in Broward County cannot afford a car seat to take home to their newborn baby after leaving the hospital. 90% of the families they serve cannot afford enough diapers for the days, weeks and months after returning home with their newborn.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.