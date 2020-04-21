Local leaders discuss reopening businesses, public spaces via video call

MIAMI (WSVN) - Those anxious to reopen businesses and public spaces are being accused of putting profits ahead of people. The people are equally as divided over whether they want pandemic protections to remain in place, or if they are ready to venture back to ‘normal’ life.

On Tuesday, the state’s Reopen Florida Task Force held a conference call where they discussed how to go about opening businesses and bringing tourism back to the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the opening remarks at the start of the meeting.

“I think the thing is, how do you do things in a way that are gonna minimize risk?” said DeSantis. “If people can fight over toilet paper in Costco, then I got to think that there’s a way where we can run a restaurant safely.”

While some are putting pressure on leaders to start the reopening process, others are hesitant.

“I have heard from a lot of people who are ready for us to open up outdoor activities,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, “others are concerned it we may be opening up too soon.”

On Monday, Gimenez outlined ways to start reopening parks, golf courses and boat ramps — the county dubbed it “moving to a new normal.”

“I want to stress that any opening will be done with medical experts guiding us every step of the way,” he said.

New models from the University of Washington indicated that Florida reached it’s death peak April 2. It also showed that the state already reached peak demand for hospital resources.

“Although we were prepared for the worst,” said DeSantis. “We have had field hospitals, other staff ready — all that sits empty. I think that’s evidence that we’ve flattened the curve.”

The president and CEO of Visit Florida, Dana Young, talked about the major impact to the state’s tourism industry, as well as the plans underway to encourage people to travel again.

“We understand that the willingness for people to travel is going to start within driving distance from their homes and initially within the boundaries of our state,” said Young.

Some Florida Democrats expressed their concerns over moving too quickly. They insist that without more testing, there is no way to reopen safely.

“We cannot get our economy back going again unless we have a testing regime in place,” said Congresswoman Donna Shalala.

“I understand that we all want to return to our previous pre-corona lives, but easing precautions without public health infrastructure poses a danger to our public health,” said state representative Murcasel Powell.

In regards to reopening beaches in the state, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that he will comply with all county orders, but that he did not see the reopening of beaches until, at least, early June.

