Local churches host COVID vaccinations for seniors amid rollout

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As officials across Florida continue to ramp up efforts to give seniors their COVID-19 shots, several churches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties turned into vaccination sites this weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, Christway Baptist Church and Mount Hermon AME Church helped seniors 65 ad older receive their vaccine doses, Saturday.

Patient Marion Adair said the process was smooth.

“It was easy. I mean, I had an appointment at 9:30, and what time is it now? It’s 10 o’clock; that’s awesome,” she said. “It was very smooth, and everybody was very nice.”

7News cameras captured seniors at Mount Hermon on Sunday, as well as First Baptist Church of Piney Grove in Lauderdale Lakes.

Churches in Miami-Dade also took steps to vaccinate their parishioners.

In Hialeah, patients lined up in their cars at San Lazaro Church on Saturday.

On Sunday, seniors received vaccine doses at King Jesus Haitian Ministry in Homestead and The Fountain of New Life in Miami Gardens.

“We’re extremely excited. We have an opportunity to provide 600 vaccinations individuals in our community, particularly those who are 65 years and old and those who are medical professionals,” said Pastor Wayne Lomax with The Fountain of New Life Church.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

