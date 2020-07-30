List of South Florida cities offering sandbags ahead of Hurricane Isaias

(WSVN) - As Hurricane Isaias makes its way towards Florida, several cities are offering free sandbags to their residents.

Miami-Dade County

DORAL – Sandbags can be filled at Doral Central Park, located at 3000 NW 87th Ave., and Downtown Doral Park, located at 8395 NW 53rd St., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Shovels, bags and sand are available on-site. For Doral residents only.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE – North Bay Village Public Works will distribute sandbags Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last at 1841 Galleon St. Maximum of 5 sandbags per resident. For North Bay Village residents only. ID required.

PALMETTO BAY – State Representative Vance Aloupis and the Village of Palmetto Bay is providing sand for sand bags at Coral Reef Park, located at 7895 SW 152nd St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday. Officials urge residents to bring their own bags if possible due to a limited number of bags available on-site. For Palmetto Bay residents only.

Broward County

HALLANDALE BEACH – Sandbags can be picked up in the parking lot of the Big Easy Casino, located at 831 N. Federal Highway, starting at 9 a.m., Friday. The free sandbags will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals can take up to 10 sandbags. For Hallandale Beach residents and business owners only.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

