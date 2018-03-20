List of local March For Our Lives rallies in South Florida

(WSVN) - A host of sibling marches will be taking place across the country in conjunction with the main march in Washington DC. Below is a list of the marches taking place in South Florida.

Broward County

  • Parkland – 10 a.m.
    Pine Trails Park
    10555 Trails End
  • Fort Lauderdale – 9 a.m.
    Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center
    1950 Eisenhower Blvd
  • North Lauderdale – 10:30 a.m.
    North Lauderdale CIty Hall
    701 SW 71 Avenue
  • Pembroke Pines – 10 a.m.
    Pembroke Pines Civic City Center
    601 SW City Center Way
  • Weston – 9 a.m.
    Location: TBA

Miami-Dade County

  • Miami Lakes – 10 a.m.
    Location: TBA
  • Miami Beach – 10 a.m.
    Miami Beach Senior High School
    2231 Prairie Ave
  • Doral – 10 a.m.
    Downtown Doral Park
    8395 NW 53 Street
  • Kendall – 11 a.m.
    Tropical Park
    7900 SW 40 St

Monroe County

  • Marathon – 12 p.m.
    Marathon High School
    350 Sombrero Beach Blvd
  • Key West – 1 p.m.
    Southernmost Beach
    1405 Duval St

