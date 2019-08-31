Lines for gas shorten after Hurricane Dorian track shifts north

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Lines at gas stations across South Florida have shortened after days of residents scrambling for fuel.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory on Saturday, Hurricane Dorian is expected to ultimately shift to the east and may miss much of South Florida, as the projected path of the storm moved to the north.

11am advisory: Most of South Florida is out of the cone. However, T.S. winds, storm surge & rainfall flooding still possible with #Dorian so close. It is stronger with winds up to 150mph. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yTIvyD1Lp6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2019

Drivers headed to a Costco in North Miami early Saturday morning, but as hours passed, the lines at the pump dwindled down.

Employees said they are not concerned the station will run out of gas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee about Hurricane Dorian’s updated track and the preparations still in place.

“We had the trucks. They were in all night refueling,” said DeSantis. “You’re starting to get those now moving into the gas stations. Obviously, as the track has shifted a little bit, I think you’re just naturally going to see less people, let’s say, in Miami-Dade County waiting in line for gas.”

Some drivers at the gas station said they still want to fill up their tanks, as they weren’t able to during the week.

“I’m the only guy who didn’t buy anything and didn’t get prepared,” said one driver, “and my wife’s making me do this even though I don’t think I have to.”

Those at the pump said they would rather be prepared for the unknown.

