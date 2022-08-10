MIAMI (WSVN) - Health experts paused appointments for the monkeypox vaccine after running into a supply shortage.

Miami-Dade County is offering a limited supply of monkeypox vaccinations for those who are eligible or at high risk starting at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

First-dose appointments will be offered at Tropical Park and Miami Beach on 23rd Street.

There have been more than 380 reported cases of monkeypox in Miami-Dade County alone.

To be fully vaccinated one must receive two doses with 28 days in between each dose, but due to a limited amount of vaccines available, the county has canceled all second dose appointments.

Those who made appointments between August 10 and August 20 will have to wait until supplies increase.

“We will likely still run out of vaccines before we run out of arms,” said white house national monkeypox response duty coordinator Demetre Daskalakis.

The FDA announced changes in order to extend the restricted number of doses on Tuesday.

“Intradermal injections are often used for TB skin tests and have been used for other types of vaccines before,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

“The agency began exploring viable scientific options that would allow for greater access to the currently available vaccine,” said FDA commissioner Robert Califf.

If you would like to make an appointment call 1-833-875-0900 or visit http://miamidade.gov/monkeypox.

For more information on the monkeypox vaccine click here.

