Leatherback sea turtle spotted along shore of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Leatherback sea turtle was spotted along the shore at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

On Thursday, a 7News viewer captured the large turtle on the sandy shore as spectators watched from afar.

Selena the Leatherback decided to make a nest near Sea Ranch Condominiums.

An officer was on scene to make sure no one messed with the mother-to-be as she was busy digging.

