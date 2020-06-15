Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 77,000 Florida cases, deaths near 3,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 77,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,938 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 77,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,758 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 22,197 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 9,086 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 9,015 and 130 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,015 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

