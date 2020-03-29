Latest COVID-19 numbers: Broward cases surpass 1,000; Florida cases near 5,000

MIAMI (WSVN) - As of Sunday evening, nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida, as the number of cases in Broward County surpassed 1,000 for the first time.

The new figures come one day after Miami-Dade County passed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Miami-Dade’s total of 1,472 comprises just over one fourth of all cases across the State of Florida.

COVID-19 cases in Broward County currently sit at 1,012.

Cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County now stand at 383, an increase of 50 cases from Saturday.

There have been 60 deaths in the state and 633 patients are currently hospitalized.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

