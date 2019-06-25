Las Vegas couple arrested for allegedly trafficking woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a husband and wife from Las Vegas who allegedly kidnapped a woman and brought her to Miami Beach to prostitute herself.

According to the arrest report, officers were flagged down by the victim on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

The woman told officers she was involved in a human trafficking “situation” and needed to get back home to Las Vegas.

She told officers she originally agreed to go on a vacation with Alvin, 34, and Symphony Lennon, 33, and as they were driving to Miami Beach, her cellphone was thrown out of the vehicle and she was given a different one with a GPS tracking app installed.

According to the arrest report, the Lennons rented a room at the Monte Carlo in Miami Beach, and when they were checking out after their stay, the victim said Alvin yelled at her and Symphony about spending too much money on the trip.

He proceeded to yell obscenities at the victim and told her that Symphony would show her “how to do it.”

What “it” was, said investigators, was show the victim how to post escort advertisements online before Alvin drove them to a Motel 6 in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 74th Avenue.

Alvin heard a conversation between the two women where Symphony told the victim she was free to go whenever she wanted. He then threatened the victim and pushed her face.

After various failed attempts of negotiating online after posting escort ads, Alvin ordered the women to walk several popular streets in Miami Beach.

She was walking in the area of Washington Avenue on Monday afternoon when she flagged down the officers and told them about the Lennons.

Alvin Lennon was arrested and faces multiple felony charges including human trafficking charges, kidnapping and derive support from proceeds of prostitution.

Symphony claimed she regularly works as a prostitute by her own free will.

She also faces felony human trafficking charges.

