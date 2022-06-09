(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida.

The retailer announced the opening of its first facility.

It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.

The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.