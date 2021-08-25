A kitesurfer was injured after being blown off course at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officials said the man was kitesurfing when the wind suddenly picked up and launched him into a nearby building, Wednesday.

Onlookers called officials immediately after seeing the accident.

“He was attempting to kitesurf in the ocean behind the address here, actually, just two doors down, when strong winds came into the area unexpectedly and he was not able to release from the kite in a timely manner,” one official said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rushed the man to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Witnesses said the wind picked up just after 9 a.m. One witness said it felt like it was 50 mph winds.

The man’s car has been towed from the scene.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.