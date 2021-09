MIAMI (WSVN) - King Tides are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday after Monday night’s full moon.

The moon’s gravitational pull causes the rising water.

Sea level rise only makes the annual flooding worse.

Tuesday morning’s high tides are at 9:37 a.m. in Miami and 9:08 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

