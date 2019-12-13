Keys deputy steps up to cover tab for mother struggling to pay for milk for child

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Keys stepped up to help a mother in need.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo showing the moment one of their officers went above and beyond to help a woman in need.

Upper Keys Sgt. Orlando Alvarez and Deputy Joel Torres were in a gas station Thursday when a mother with a child was having trouble paying for milk.

Upon witnessing the predicament, Sgt. Alvarez said, “Deputy Torres walked up without hesitation and paid for the milk and other items the mother was attempting to purchase for her child.”

