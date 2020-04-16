Kennel in Palm Beach animal shelter empty for the first time thanks to increase in adoptions

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal shelter in Palm Beach County has a little bit more room after the animals in one of their three kennels were adopted out.

Video posted to Facebook shows the staff and volunteers at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control cheering after all of the animals in Kennel 2 were adopted or fostered out.

The kennel serves as shelter’s Stray Housing and Adoption Overflow unit.

Although this kennel is empty, the shelter still has animals up for adoption in their main kennel.

