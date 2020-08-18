Katherine Fernandez Rundle declares victory as Miami-Dade State Attorney

MIAMI (WSVN) - Katherine Fernandez Rundle has declared herself elected to her eighth consecutive term as Miami-Dade State Attorney after defeating Melba Pearson in Florida’s primary election.

Fernandez Rundle, the state’s first Cuban American state attorney, claimed victory over Pearson at around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The state attorney has faced recent criticism over her record when it comes to prosecuting police officers.

Fernandez Rundle first took office in 1993.

