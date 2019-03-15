Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of North Miami Police officer accused of shooting therapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury was unable to reach a verdict on the attempted manslaughter charge against a North Miami Police officer accused of shooting a behavioral therapist trying to protect his autistic patient but decided he was not guilty on the other charges.

In Friday’s decision, the jury found North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda not guilty of culpable negligence in the July 18, 2016 shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Calls to 911 reported a possibly suicidal man with a silver weapon, leading North Miami officers to respond to the scene.

Cellphone video shows Kinsey lying on the pavement with his hands raised.

By his feet, his patient, Arnaldo Soto, sat while holding a shiny object that turned out to be a toy truck.

During the trial Aledda testified that he fired his weapon to protect Kinsey, fearing Soto was pointing a gun at him.

