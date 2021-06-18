MIAMI (WSVN) - One day after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that recognizes Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday, celebrations have started in South Florida to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

Some attending a celebration in Overtown on Friday said the newly-established holiday has been a long time coming.

“This is a time to rejoice,” said Maryel Epps, who is celebrating Juneteenth. “It is a powerful thing to know that we are getting a chance to be recognized. Our history is getting to be noticed.”

On Thursday, Biden signed a bill marking Juneteenth, or June 19, an official federal holiday. Juneteenth represents June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas found out the Civil War had ended, and they were free. It happened two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

“There’s been a new set of freedom, and there are some good things that are happening,” said Pamela Brooks, who is celebrating Juneteenth. “Just being able to celebrate what has been done for us, what our people have had to go through, the struggles, the trials and the tribulations that they’ve had to go through and just to know that we’re here now, we’re free.”

Friday’s celebration took place next door to The Historic Lyric Theater, and some said the building is the perfect place and time to come together.

“We need to know our history, and if we really know our history, we will understand this is truly a blessing,” Brooks said. “This is the beginning of something great.”

Miami-Dade County will recognize Juneteenth for the first time with weekend events across the county. Although the holiday falls on June 19, offices in federal buildings will close on Monday in Miami-Dade.

Hours later in Northwest Miami-Dade, musicians at the Historic Hampton House played jazz to commemorate Juneteenth.

“Music is the great connector,” Historic Hampton House Executive Director Portia Dunkley said. “It bridges communities. It bridges gaps. We’re so happy to be able to use music to actually tell our story, to show people, ‘This is where we’ve been, who we are and where we plan on going.'”

Juneteenth will be a paid holiday in Miami-Dade County, but it will be an unpaid holiday in Broward County.

