Judge rejects Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s Stand Your Ground defense

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ruled against Mexican telenovela actor Pablo Lyle during a self-defense hearing in Miami.

Lyle made an appearance in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, at 1351 NW 12th St., Thursday, arguing that he was within his rights according to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

The actor is accused of fatally punching 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during an alleged road rage incident in March.

Lyle’s defense attorneys used expert testimony, witnesses and Lyle himself to talk about the altercation.

“He could’ve gotten a gun, or he could’ve used his car as a weapon,” Lyle said.

When asked how Hernandez could have used the vehicle as a weapon, Lyle said, “Ramming the back of our car.”

When asked what is in the rear seat of the vehicle, Lyle said, “My wife. My kids and my nephew.”

“Did you have any idea that Mr. Hernandez said something to you? Like, ‘Please, no. Don’t hit me,’” an attorney asked Lyle.

“No, he didn’t, sir,” Lyle said.

The judge rejected his defense, and Lyle’s case will now proceed to trial.

Lyle faces one charge of manslaughter.

