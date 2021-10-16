MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular Joe’s Stone Crab Restaurant opened its doors for the season.

On Friday, seafood lovers were finally able to return inside the restaurant for its 108th season.

Joe’s Stone Crab said it is committed to providing good service and safety to customers during the pandemic.

As part of the restaurant’s safety measures, the parking lot has been used an outdoor seating area.

Joe’s Stone Crab opens at 5 p.m. for dinner on Saturday and will remain below capacity.

