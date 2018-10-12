MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe’s Stone Crab opened its doors a day early to host a special dinner to help children in Miami-Dade County.

The South Beach restaurant’s pre-opening party, Claws for a Cause, benefits the Children’s Home Society.

“Joe’s Stone Crab opens one night early for its season on our behalf and donates this wonderful venue for us to make sure they support the children of CHS,” said Bobbie King, CHS chairman of Miami-Dade.

Stephen Sawitz, the restaurant’s chief operating officer, revealed Thursday night’s menu.

“The stone crabs, the hash browns, and the Key lime pie,” he said.

CHS raises money for children and families affected by the child welfare system in Miami-Dade.

“Children’s Home Society may not be the most well-known charity across the state, but it is probably one of the most important,” said King. “Events like this give us a chance to expand our outreach.”

Claws for a Cause also gives South Florida foodies their first taste of stone crab season before it officially kicks off.

“It’s unlike most charity dinners, which involve speeches and awards,” said King. “It’s very much a social event. It’s one hour of cocktails and then dinner with the folks at your table.”

About 400 people, including community leaders and influencers, attended the dinner.

Stone crab season starts on Monday.

