JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at FLL after windshield shatters

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A JetBlue plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane’s windshield shattered during a flight.

The flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico was supposed to land in Tampa, but had to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport instead.

A flight attendant took to the intercom to let passengers know what was happening. “It happens, I wouldn’t say frequently, but I have had this happen before.”

JetBlue issued a statement that reads “JetBlue flight 1052 from San Juan to Tampa diverted to Fort Lauderdale in an abundance of caution, following a report of damage to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen. The flight landed safely at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time. Customers have been accommodated on another aircraft.”

