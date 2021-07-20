DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The name Jackson is synonymous with healthcare in South Florida, and the healthcare system’s substantial footprint will grow with the opening of its new campus.

Jackson West Medical Center will be the first state-of-the-art medical campus in Doral, and it will serve as a satellite campus to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

“Jackson has never built another acute care facility in its 103-year history,” Jackson West Medical Center CEO Eddy Borrego said. “There’s been no other hospital in the community in the last 12 years, so we’re really excited to be able to open this facility, especially when we need it most: during a pandemic.”

Administrators boasted the hospital, slated to open in early August, offers the latest in technology from the operating tables to the diagnostics and waiting rooms.

“It allows any surgeon from anywhere in the world to remote into the room,” Borrego said. “We’ve got a therapeutic MRI, so you can listen to music as you’re getting the MRI. We have a special scent that we have in our waiting rooms to encourage relaxation, tranquility.”

The new facility will serve growing communities of Doral, Westchester, Sweetwater, Hialeah and Miami Lakes.

In 2015, Jackson purchased the 27-acre property, just west of the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 25th Street, as part of the Jackson Miracle-Building bond program.

Six years later, a 100-bed acute care facility named Jose Milton Memorial Hospital will be able to take in patients, many who will be brand new to the Jackson Health network.

The facility was also built to make doctor’s visits a little less stressful.

“[There are] 500,000 residents in this community who haven’t received care in our system before,” Borrego said. “The facility has been designed extremely intuitively, easy to navigate, similar to a hotel and not like a hospital at all.”

The medical center will handle adult and pediatric emergencies, as well as maternity care.

